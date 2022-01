(BUSINESS) Ageism is still being fought by many companies, how can this new issue be resolved before it becomes more of a problem?. Google recently settled an age discrimination lawsuit to the tune of $11 million. The lawsuit from 2015 alleged that Google favored people under 40 for hiring. The federal case involved more than 200 parties. Part of the settlement requires Google to train managers on age bias in recruiting and hiring. There’s hope that the settlement will raise awareness in the tech industry, where ageism is thought to be pervasive.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO