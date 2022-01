PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here’s the latest on tonight’s snow: Arrival: 5:00-6:00 p.m. north of I-70. Timing: Heaviest of snow moves through from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday. Totals: Around 2” for Pittsburgh, totals of 2-4” for Westmoreland County, highest totals south of I-70 Impact: Slick roads from 7:00 p.m.- 5:00 a.m. The area’s first winter storm system is expected to arrive tonight bringing with it the first accumulating snow of the year for many. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos In Pittsburgh, most should see around 2” of snow. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO