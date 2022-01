The next Nintendo console may release sooner than you think. In March, the Nintendo Switch will turn five years old. Since then, Nintendo has built upon the platform with the Nintendo Switch Lite and 2021's Nintendo Switch OLED. Meanwhile, this trio of consoles has been bolstered with the likes of Nintendo Switch Online. And unlike Nintendo's previous console, the Wii U, the Nintendo Switch has been a success. In fact, it's already one of the best-selling video game consoles of all time and it's only five years into its lifespan. With the way the console is selling, and with its incredible software attach rate, you wouldn't blame Nintendo if it milks the Switch for as long as possible, but one industry analyst believes it will avoid this temptation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO