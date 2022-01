LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 cases are surging and at least one Kentucky university has adjusted the start date of its spring semester as a result. Northern Kentucky University announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of spring classes one week. All NKU classes will now begin on Jan. 18. In a statement NKU president Dr. Ashish Vaidya said, "Current regional case information is eye-opening, with record infections of 120 per 100,000 per day and higher throughout Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The regional transmission rate has risen to 1.3, which is also as high as we have seen."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO