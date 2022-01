Spider-Man: No Way Home artist Thomas du Crest has shared images of Tom Holland wearing the Venom suit. Let the speculation begin! Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up the multiverse in multiple ways, bringing in half a dozen characters from previous Spidey generations. With the multiverse now at the core of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the possibilities are endless. One character brought into the MCU was Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, who appeared in the film’s mid-credits scene. While he didn’t jump in on the action, Venom did leave behind some symbiote in Peter Parker’s universe before going back to his own.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO