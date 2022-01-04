ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Have You Ever Blown Off Jury Duty In Bismarck/Mandan?

By Bromo
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like so many others, I have the ability to see if I have any mail to be delivered that day. It's a preview if you will, and I see the title of the e-mail 'USPS Informed', so I open it up to check what I'll be getting later that day -...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Check Out This Major Grammatical Error on an Advertisement for a North Dakota College

Whoever made this bus stop advertisement for Bismarck State College made a BIG boo-boo:. Did you spot the grammatical error in the picture?. In case you are unaware of the error, the sign should say, "Your future's just a short ride away." Instead, it says, "You're future's just a short ride away." Why is "you're" incorrect? "You're" is incorrect because the ad says, "YOU ARE future's just a short ride away." Whereas "your" shows ownership of an individual's future.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

WHY Can’t We Do That Here In Bismarck?

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

10 More Towns In North Dakota Nobody Can Pronounce

You might recall my article from May of 2020, "The Top 10 Most Mispronounced City Names in North Dakota." If you need a refresher you can read about them here. If I had to rewrite that article, I can tell you right now I would've probably moved "Mandan" to number one. It's absolutely amazing to me how people mostly from outside of our state say "Man-Din." I have no idea how you can "Din" from "Man-Dan?" It blows my mind. Every time I hear a commercial on a non-Townsquare Media radio station, that was obviously cut from outside of our market, you get a lot of "Man-Din's." It's pretty sad they don't bother to redo them.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burleigh County, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Burleigh County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

What is Being Done to Remove All the Ice Around Bismarck-Mandan?

The Bismarck-Mandan area is pretty much covered in a sheet of glass. I would like to think that I am not a nervous winter driver. But holy moly has it been sketchy driving around Bismarck-Mandan the past few weeks. Like, the whole place has turned into a skating rink - sidewalks, highways, parking lots and all. What is the deal with every outdoor surface in the area being left frozen and slippery?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Should Every Police Officer In The Country Wear A Body Cam?

Think about what it would be like to have every second of your day at work captured on a body cam?. Well, I think it's pretty safe to say that about 99% of our jobs aren't that exciting or controversial, no offense. However, the men and women in law enforcement that put on a uniform and go out on the streets every day are accountable for every action they take. Now try and imagine what that would be like, my opinion is that I would absolutely want to wear one, just in case a situation came up and I would be able to be accounted for.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SuperTalk 1270

Chad Isaac’s Fate Delivered – “Life With NO Parole”

This morning of December 28th, 2021, the pain that Chad Isaak brought to the friends and family members was felt by all of us one last time. That awful day back in 2019, when Chad Isaak walked into the RJR Maintenance and Management building and slaughtered four innocent people - William and Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler. As he disappeared on an early April morning he left the city of Mandan and Bismarck in complete shock. We all asked ourselves "Why?" That seemed to hurt the most, "Why?"
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

A True Miracle In North Dakota On Christmas Day

When a miracle happens on Christmas day it's a blessing we should never forget. Of course, a miracle on any given day demands attention. This one though happened with people who take such things in stride, whose job it is to provide protection and who save lives. Can you imagine having a job like that, wherein just a split second, your actions can make a difference in someone's life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Josh Duhamel
SuperTalk 1270

Is It Legal Push Snow Into Your Neighbors Yard In Bismarck?

We now have more snow in Bismarck than we did all of last season. Something tells me this is going to be a more typical Bismarck winter. I remember last year after we had a minor snowfall event, my neighbor across the street decided to push some of his driveway snow into my ditch. I didn't think much about it at the time. To be honest, I've never had a neighbor do this before, but it got me thinking if this is even legal?
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Have You Ever
SuperTalk 1270

Is it Illegal to Tip Your Mail Person in North Dakota?

'Tis the season of giving, and it is kind of typical for customer service industries to see an influx of tips. It is the time of year where some people have the overwhelming urge to be big tippers. There was even a recent story in North Dakota where a young server in West Fargo received a $700 tip! While tipping is legal and expected in some customer service industries, it is actually illegal and a fireable offense in North Dakota.
ECONOMY
SuperTalk 1270

WHY Would You Ever Run From The Police?

How many times have you watched a high-speed chase on television?. Out here in North Dakota, it's pretty rare that you will see a high-speed chase live in progress on television. When I lived in San Diego, California it was quite common. Seemed like at least once a week. The local news would always break into whatever you were watching and carry all the drama live. It's all about "What could possibly happen next?" and that's what people want to see. You can watch a million of them on YouTube.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
213
Followers
456
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy