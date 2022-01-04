ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter reacts to the Bulls crunch time victory over the Magic

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls won another clutch time game on Monday as they held off the Orlando Magic, 102-98, to win their eighth-straight game.

DeMar DeRozan continued his MVP-like play, leading the Bulls with 29 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal, though struggling from the free throw line, hitting just 7-of-13.

Zach LaVine finished with 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Nikola Vucevic dominated his former team on the boards, scoring 13 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Chicago’s eighth-straight victory.

