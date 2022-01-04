Gas Prices Slowly Lowering in Florida as 2022 Starts, AAA Finds

On Monday, AAA released a report showing the average gallon of gas in Florida cost $3.21 at the start of the week.

That’s down from $3.23 at the start of last week and below the national average of $3.29 a gallon.

A month ago, the average gallon of gas cost $3.32 in Florida and averaged $3.38 a gallon across the nation.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area easily had the most expensive gas in the state with an average of $3.42 a gallon, followed by Naples at $3.31 a gallon and Fort Lauderdale at $3.27 a gallon.

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area had the least expensive gas in the state with an average of $3.08 a gallon, followed by Tallahassee at $3.09 a gallon and Punta Gorda at $3.10 a gallon.