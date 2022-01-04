ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchum, ID

Main Street Fight Ends with Broken Nose, Arrest for Hailey Man

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is behind bars facing charges after a New Year's brawl outside a bar on Main Street in Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jose Quinonez Tamayo is facing two...

