ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Have You Ever Blown Off Jury Duty In Bismarck/Mandan?

By Bromo
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like so many others, I have the ability to see if I have any mail to be delivered that day. It's a preview if you will, and I see the title of the e-mail 'USPS Informed', so I open it up to check what I'll be getting later that day -...

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

WHY Can’t We Do That Here In Bismarck?

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

10 More Towns In North Dakota Nobody Can Pronounce

You might recall my article from May of 2020, "The Top 10 Most Mispronounced City Names in North Dakota." If you need a refresher you can read about them here. If I had to rewrite that article, I can tell you right now I would've probably moved "Mandan" to number one. It's absolutely amazing to me how people mostly from outside of our state say "Man-Din." I have no idea how you can "Din" from "Man-Dan?" It blows my mind. Every time I hear a commercial on a non-Townsquare Media radio station, that was obviously cut from outside of our market, you get a lot of "Man-Din's." It's pretty sad they don't bother to redo them.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Encouraging News Out Of Fargo (Amazing Actually)

The 'Day After' is always the worst when it comes to reading about the realities of impaired drivers. Another New Years's Eve has come and gone. Pretty soon we can get back to our normal routine, the holidays are over. Through the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, relatives coming to town, going out to eat, and attending parties are all part of the traditions. So is alcohol. When I refer to the 'Day After' we usually wake up on January 2nd and read about arrests made on New Year's Eve pertaining to DUI's ( driving under the influence ) and sadly tragic deaths caused by simple lack of judgments. The news is always grim, but not this year.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burleigh County, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Burleigh County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

What is Being Done to Remove All the Ice Around Bismarck-Mandan?

The Bismarck-Mandan area is pretty much covered in a sheet of glass. I would like to think that I am not a nervous winter driver. But holy moly has it been sketchy driving around Bismarck-Mandan the past few weeks. Like, the whole place has turned into a skating rink - sidewalks, highways, parking lots and all. What is the deal with every outdoor surface in the area being left frozen and slippery?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Should Every Police Officer In The Country Wear A Body Cam?

Think about what it would be like to have every second of your day at work captured on a body cam?. Well, I think it's pretty safe to say that about 99% of our jobs aren't that exciting or controversial, no offense. However, the men and women in law enforcement that put on a uniform and go out on the streets every day are accountable for every action they take. Now try and imagine what that would be like, my opinion is that I would absolutely want to wear one, just in case a situation came up and I would be able to be accounted for.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hot 97-5

Chad Isaac’s Fate Delivered – “Life With NO Parole”

This morning of December 28th, 2021, the pain that Chad Isaak brought to the friends and family members was felt by all of us one last time. That awful day back in 2019, when Chad Isaak walked into the RJR Maintenance and Management building and slaughtered four innocent people - William and Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler. As he disappeared on an early April morning he left the city of Mandan and Bismarck in complete shock. We all asked ourselves "Why?" That seemed to hurt the most, "Why?"
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Is It Legal Push Snow Into Your Neighbors Yard In Bismarck?

We now have more snow in Bismarck than we did all of last season. Something tells me this is going to be a more typical Bismarck winter. I remember last year after we had a minor snowfall event, my neighbor across the street decided to push some of his driveway snow into my ditch. I didn't think much about it at the time. To be honest, I've never had a neighbor do this before, but it got me thinking if this is even legal?
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Josh Duhamel
Hot 97-5

Lincoln, North Dakota Man Busted With 24 Pounds Of Pot & 15 Guns

Talk about going down bigly. The Bismarck Tribune is reporting that Tuesday's search warrant executed at an East Arbor Avenue apartment in Bismarck brought in a pretty hefty collection of cash, contraband, and firearms. There were rifles, shotguns, and handguns on site. Many were semi-automatic and had loaded magazines. It...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Do North Dakota Cruelty Laws do Enough to Protect Abused Animals?

A North Dakota man pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and received a three-month sentence. A North Dakota man received a "slap on the wrist" over severe animal negligence. According to Bismarck Tribune, Shanan Weigum of Zap just pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. He will reportedly serve three months of his three-year sentence and have to pay $76,000 in restitution. The sentence seems pretty light considering the torture that a bunch of farm animals went through.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Fargo Pawn Shop Employee Pleads Guilty To Shooting At Robber

You see it in the TV shows and in the movies, some armed thug robs a joint and runs out and jumps in his car for a quick getaway. It better be quick, because the enraged shopkeep managed to find his own gun and comes busting out the front door screaming threats with barrels blazing shooting at the robber's car that is rapidly exiting the scene. It happened something like that back in June in Fargo, that'll teach that S.O.B. not to mess with Mister Money!
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Have You Ever
Hot 97-5

Push Back Rising In North Dakota’s Republican Party

If it walks like a duck, acts like a duck, quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. A faction of the North Dakota Republican Party has moved to define what it is to be a worthy republican candidate for state office and it sure hints of bribery.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Is it Illegal to Tip Your Mail Person in North Dakota?

'Tis the season of giving, and it is kind of typical for customer service industries to see an influx of tips. It is the time of year where some people have the overwhelming urge to be big tippers. There was even a recent story in North Dakota where a young server in West Fargo received a $700 tip! While tipping is legal and expected in some customer service industries, it is actually illegal and a fireable offense in North Dakota.
ECONOMY
Hot 97-5

Omicron Has Arrived In North Dakota: Time To Panic?

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant omicron has finally arrived in North Dakota. Four cases have been identified in the state. Two in Ward county, one in Burleigh, and one in Cass county. All of the individuals identified are under the age of 50 years old. Three of them were fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hot 97-5

Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner In Bismarck Really Shines

Chmielewski's Christmas Corner in Bismarck, North Dakota really goes all out every Christmas. They have over 10,000 Facebook fans on their Facebook page and that really tells a Christmas story of how popular this home is. This is the 6th year of their Christmas light show. It's hard to believe,...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Hot 97-5

Another Very Out Of Place Sea Duck Lands In North Dakota

There's only been one confirmed Common Eider sighting in the history of birding in North Dakota. That was back in December of 1981 on Lake Audubon by Ron Martin. Well, nearly exactly 40 years to the date, lightning strikes twice. Birder Ron Martin has observed another Common Eider, this time...
SCIENCE
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy