ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been convicted of intentionally setting a fire that burned more than 70 acres of federal land, according to a federal prosecutor. Casey Lee Evans, 42, of Franklin was found guilty on Thursday of starting the fire, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said in a news release.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO