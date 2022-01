KENNEWICK - Trios’ new Family Birth Center will be a maternity space specifically for mothers to deliver babies, and the construction process is helping fund scholarships. The birth center will include a Special Care Nursery and will be located in the Southridge hospital campus. As Layton Construction builds the birth center, all metal scraps are placed in Pacific Recycling containers, as per the partnership with John William Jackson Fund and the Idaho Youth Education Recycling Partnership (iYERP). Pacific Recycling pays iYERP for the metal once recycled. Those funds are then used to create scholarships, with a priority for students in that community.

