ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Moving study: Vermont state with highest inbound migration

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Americans are moving to be closer to family. It’s a new...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 5

Joe Martineau
4d ago

I'm sure it has nothing to do with the fact that they're giving away over $7000 stimulus money to anybody who moves to Vermont while giving everybody who already lives in Vermont nothing

Reply
5
Crazy World Now
4d ago

Hopefully we can put them all on welfare immediately, that is what Vermont really likes. They are certainly not moving here for the job opportunities.

Reply
4
Roland Carignan
3d ago

Ya sure but they can not take care of the homeless first plus give money to immigrants that smart really they don’t care about they owne citizen first

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
New Jersey State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
South Dakota State
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Van Lines#Wcax#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy