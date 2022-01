LAPLACE, La. — Federal aviation investigators released the preliminary findings of a deadly helicopter crash onto an Interstate 10 bridge on a foggy morning in December. The National Transportation Safety Board said the Bell 407 helicopter was destroyed when it collided with a wire suspended about 130 feet above the I-10 Bonnet Carré Spillway bridge. Several vehicle dash cameras captured the helicopter crashing into the bridge, showing the helicopter’s rotor blades, mast and transmission separated from the fuselage and fell into Lake Pontchartrain. The crash caused a fire that consumed most of the fuselage.

