The G-SHOCK Grunge Snow Camouflage Series is a new lineup of timepieces for those looking for a way to elevate their winter style and stay agile in the snowy or icy conditions. The collection has a total of four models to choose from including the GAE-2100, the DW5600, the GA-2200 and the GA-900. Each of the styles are focused on different shapes and functions to suit wearers in need of a dependable yet simple timepiece or one that is paired with more advanced features.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO