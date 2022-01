As the year comes to a close, many people and businesses are highlighting the year the was. Whether it be sales or listing the best games of the year. Today is the last day of Nintendo’s Indie World Holiday Sale. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is still ongoing as is the Steam Winter Sale. Nintendo recently shared what the best-selling Indie titles of the year were, Square Enix creators shared their plans for next year, and Masahiro Sakurai ran down what his best of 2021 was. Recently, Steam shared the best of the year for its platform. They’ve provided several lists that highlight 2021: Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Friendly.

