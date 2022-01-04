ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Promising Nagy era gone wrong

A week from now, the Chicago Bears are expected to fire head coach Matt Nagy and begin yet another coaching search. It will mark the third time in eight seasons a Bears head coach will fly to Minneapolis to play a meaningless game against the Vikings, go through an awkward postgame...

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

