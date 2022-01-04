Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Promising Nagy era gone wrong

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So, if the Falcons decide to shop Ridley in the offseason, should the Eagles be interested? The answer, subject to a thorough pre-deal vetting (including a conservation with Ridley), is yes. Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who has a background with both quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, creating a key fact-finding spot in their internal “cohabitation matrix”. Assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio was also on the Alabama staff when Hurts, Smith and Ridley helped win the squad a national championship following the 2017 season. Pannunzio, Smith and Hurts can create a support system for Ridley, who is likely to look for that in his next spot. Ridley’s background with Hurts and Smith should also benefit the Eagles on the field, as they remain close. Smith and Ridley exchanged jerseys following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Falcons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO