Naomi Scott Is the New Face of Chloé’s Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle

LONDON — Chloé can’t seem to get enough of the 28-year-old British actress and musician Naomi Scott, who has become the new face of the brand’s Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle ad campaign.

Scott has been snapped before wearing the brand’s pink Ayla sunglasses, and on Tuesday, she touted her new deal with fragrance on Instagram. The new campaign for Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle, which is made under license by Coty , will debut worldwide starting in February.

“It’s a beautiful thing when you can work with a brand that you love aesthetically, while also entirely supporting their ethos. It is purpose-driven above all else, and I love that,” Scott said.

She was referring to the eco expertise of Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst , and the fact that the brand is the first luxury fashion house in Europe to have achieved B Corp status .

Scott added that she has very sensitive skin, and likes Nomade Eau de Parfum Naturelle because it is a vegan fragrance, made with “naturally derived” alcohol and water. “It’s something I can wear knowing there is nothing toxic on my skin,” she added.

Constantin Sklavenitis, chief brands officer, luxury, at Coty, said Scott was a “clear and perfect choice” for the campaign, noting that she was born “at the confluence of several cultures — to an English father and to a mother of Indian origin. She also embodies the values within Nomade’s universe: authenticity, spontaneity, solidarity, happiness and sisterhood.”

Scott is also an ambassador for the organization Compassion, which assists underprivileged children around the world.

Raised in East London, Scott’s father is a pastor from Hounslow, while her mother was born in Uganda. From writing songs on her piano as a preteen to currently writing and recording while on movie sets, performing has always been her passion, according to Coty.

She stars in the upcoming sci-fi film “Distant” alongside Anthony Ramos, which is set to be released in the U.S. in September. Scott will also appear in the Netflix limited series “Anatomy of a Scandal , ” based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan.