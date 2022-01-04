ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Madden: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Credits the Legendary Coach’s ‘Madden NFL’ Series for Teaching Him Football

By Jake Elman
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons credits John Madden and the Madden NFL games for teaching him to play football. Parsons also told NBC Sports’ Peter King what questions he’d want to ask the football icon, who died on Dec. 28. Could Parsons appear on the Madden NFL...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys playing their last (regular season) game for Dallas

Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#American Football#Cowboys Star#The Legendary Coach#Nbc Sports#Kansas City Chiefs
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Calvin Ridley in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So, if the Falcons decide to shop Ridley in the offseason, should the Eagles be interested? The answer, subject to a thorough pre-deal vetting (including a conservation with Ridley), is yes. Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who has a background with both quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, creating a key fact-finding spot in their internal “cohabitation matrix”. Assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio was also on the Alabama staff when Hurts, Smith and Ridley helped win the squad a national championship following the 2017 season. Pannunzio, Smith and Hurts can create a support system for Ridley, who is likely to look for that in his next spot. Ridley’s background with Hurts and Smith should also benefit the Eagles on the field, as they remain close. Smith and Ridley exchanged jerseys following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Falcons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy