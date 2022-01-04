ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota grabs annual U.S. sales crown for first time from longtime leader GM

By Larry P. Vellequette
Advertising Age
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in nine decades, General Motors was not the top-selling automaker in the U.S. last year. Instead, Toyota — a Japanese automaker that didn't sell its first vehicle in the U.S. until 1958, when GM's 90-year sales streak was already 27 years old — grabbed the sales crown...

adage.com

corpmagazine.com

Toyota Tops U.S. Auto Sales for 2021, Ending GM’s 90-Year Streak

General Motors had a long, successful run as the country’s top-selling automaker. In 2021, though, that run came to an end. Toyota Motor dethroned GM last year, ending a run that began in 1931. GM reported vehicle sales of 2.2 million in the U.S. in 2021, down nearly 13%...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Volkswagen Group#Vehicles#Japanese#German#North American#Lexus#Vp#Chevrolet
Road & Track

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

For the first time in almost a century, a non-domestic automaker has taken the number one sales spot in the U.S. General Motors has been the best-selling company since 1931, but after 90 years at the top, it has been dethroned by Toyota. Toyota announced today it sold a little...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Toyota Overtakes GM As Top-Selling Automaker In U.S.

Toyota is starting off 2022 on top. The company has dethroned General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the U.S. The company sold 2.3 million vehicles in 2021, compared to 2.2 million vehicles for GM, which saw a drop in production due to supply chain issues and a chip shortage.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Toyota overtakes GM in 2021 sales; Hyundai and Kia set records

General Motors slid to second place in 2021 U.S. auto sales, ceding first place to Toyota by approximately 100,000 units in a still-tumultuous Covid recovery market plagued by lingering supply chain issues. While many automakers are now in a position to start building cars again (with some even altering available options in order to build complete units), the chip shortage has already taken its toll, and getting units into customer hands remains a challenge.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
AFP

Toyota overtakes GM to lead US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the car industry. But Toyota still managed to grow annual sales in the United States by 10.4 percent to 2.3 million, while General Motors suffered a 12.9 percent drop to 2.2 million.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Toyota Reports 10.4% Jump in U.S. Auto Sales for 2021

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers. The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Toyota Ends GM’s 90-Year Sales Dominance In The United States

For the past 90 years, General Motors has been the country’s best-selling automaker as a whole, but this was brought to an abrupt end not by another domestic automaker, but by a foreign brand. Who else could achieve that feat? That would be none other than Toyota. GM’s 90-year...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Toyota Ends 90 Years Of GM Dominance Of The U.S. Auto Market

After 90 years of unchallenged domination of the American automobile market, General Motors GM has just handed over its crown as the leading manufacturer of cars in the United States. The Detroit automaker has been the largest seller of vehicles in the country since 1931, when it surpassed Ford. The...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Toyota Is Probably The New U.S. Sales King

Toyota had a good 2021, Tesla did, too, and the Ford F-150 Lightning. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 4, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Probably Bested GM In America In 2021 For The First Time In Decades, But GM Doesn’t Sound Too Concerned. GM has...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

GM Stock Jumps As Auto Sales Top, Chip Woes Easing, But Toyota Is New U.S. King

General Motors (GM), Toyota Motor (TM) and Honda Motor (HMC) reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales for the final quarter of 2021. GM also sees rising 2022 industry sales, as chip supplies improve. Ford Motor (F) and Stellantis (STLA) are also on tap. GM stock broke out Tuesday, while Ford and...
ECONOMY

