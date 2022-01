Want to jump straight to the answer? The best NFT platforms are OpenSea, FTX, Rarible and Foundation. NFTs are quickly becoming the largest area of not just profit but also innovation in the cryptocurrency world. Pictures of pixelated characters (Cryptopunks) and Bored Apes (Bored Ape Yacht Club) are selling every day for more than almost any car and most houses. Corporations like Nike, Budweiser and Pepsi are diving into NFTs faster than they have in any other blockchain technology. At the moment, all of the top NFT collections are being traded primarily on OpenSea, the most popular NFT platform.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO