ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Living Volcanoes Preview

klrn.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncover the variety of activity, both human and natural, that...

video.klrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The importance of volcanoes, on Earth and beyond

Erik Klemetti is an associate professor of earth and environmental sciences and journalism at Denison University. He writes “Rocky Planet,” a column for Discover, and covers volcanic eruptions around the world on Twitter. Volcanoes need a new agent. Whenever an eruption starts somewhere on Earth, we’re barraged with...
EARTH SCIENCE
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: The Legacy of Alexander Lancaster

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Known to many as “Pele’s Grandson,” Alexander (“Alex” or “Alec”) Lancaster guided both tourists and scientists to Hawai‘i’s volcanoes for over forty years, from 1885 to 1928.
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Naughton
The Conversation U.S.

Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up? – Georgine T. It’s true that lava is hot enough to burn up some of our trash. When Kilauea erupted on the Big island of Hawaii in 2018, the lava flows were hotter than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,100 Celsius). That’s hotter than the surface of the planet Venus, and hot enough to melt many rocks. It’s also as hot as waste incinerators, which...
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean

These pointed rocks, also known as the Gardner Pinnacles, are all that’s visible of what many experts now consider the world’s largest volcano. (Credit: Noaa) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "The Tip of the Volcano." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.
SCIENCE
Fortune

The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is in danger of collapse—potentially ominous news for cities like New Orleans, New York, and Bangkok

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Scientists this week announced that a massive Antarctic ice sheet that is helping to hold back what is colloquially known as “the Doomsday Glacier” is fracturing. Its melting would raise global sea levels by more than two feet, inundating many coastal areas. If that sounds bad, well, it is.
EARTH SCIENCE
bigislandvideonews.com

Kilauea Volcano Eruption Resumes At Summit

(BIVN) – After a short pause in activity, the eruption of Kīlauea volcano has resumed at the Halemaʻumaʻu summit crater. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday reported the summit eruption resumed on Wednesday evening, ending a 2-day pause in activity. The lava lake activity resembles that observed prior to the recent eruptive pause, scientists say, and remains confined to the summit crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
VOLCANO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Active Volcanoes
nhpbs.org

- Living Volcanoes

Uncover the variety of activity, both human and natural, that occurs on the slopes of active volcanoes. See the surprising number of animals that survive and thrive alongside these fiery natural phenomena. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 3611. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all)
TV & VIDEOS
alaskareporter.com

Sustainable Alaska: Humans vs. Volcanoes

The current concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere is higher than it’s been in at least 4 million years, but it’s certainly not the highest in Earth’s 4.5 billion year history. In fact, CO2 levels were often double current levels for much of the past 500 million years. As a result, our planet has experienced substantially warmer (and cooler) temperatures than what we are feeling now.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

Galapagos volcano home to endangered lizard erupts

A volcano on a Galapagos island that is home to a species of critically endangered lizard has erupted for the second time in seven years, national park officials said Friday.  "#Galapagos | Wolf Volcano begins eruptive activity on Isabela Island..." the Galapagos National Park (PNG) said on Twitter, citing staff who witnessed the eruption.
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

We Now Know The Time Of Year The Dino-Killing Asteroid Hit Earth

The gift that is possibly the most remarkable fossil discovery ever made keeps on giving, revealing the time of year at which the asteroid that made the Chicxulub Crater struck the Earth. The discovery could help us understand the forces that allowed a quarter of living species to survive, while the rest died.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy