ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Supervisors approve Establishing Election Precinct Boundaries

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkAF5_0dcVXqWc00

(Guthrie Co.) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors on Monday adopted Ordinance 38: Establishing Election Precinct Boundaries for Guthrie County.

Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink said they have been in the process of reprecincting since November. A Temporary Redistricting Commission was formed to decide what they want the precinct boundaries to look like.

Fink said the Temporary Redistricting Commission met in November and they reduced the precincts from eight precincts to six precincts. They held their public hearing on November 30th and there were no complaints from the public, so they approved the plan and presented it to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and first reading for the proposed ordinance on December 14th; a second reading of the ordinance was done on December 28th; and on Monday the Supervisors waived the 3rd reading and approved the ordinance.

Dani Fink said she received a lot of feedback from people about what the precincts look like, and they don’t like it.

A map and full details on Ordinance 38 can be found on the Guthrie County website. (https://guthriecounty.gov/government/boards-commissions/board-of-supervisors/agendas-minutes/)

In other news, the Supervisors re-elected Mike Dickson as Chairman of the Board and J.D. Kuster as Vice Chairman. The Supervisors will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. from now until March 31st and then from April 1st through December 31st they will meet every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Dani Fink said they are meeting twice a week right now to get through budget time.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board to discuss Federal Vaccine Mandate Policy

(Audubon) The Audubon School Board will meet in special session Monday morning to discuss the Federal Vaccine Mandate Policy. Superintendent Eric Trager explained that there is a Federal Vaccine Mandate for employers that have over 100 employees and that applies to Audubon School District. So, the School Board Association has put out a policy for the Board’s to approve to implement that mandate.
AUDUBON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Guthrie County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 1,085 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, December 29 through Wednesday, January 5. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 645 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 88 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former Republican State Lawmaker Hanusa Running For State Auditor

(Des Moines, IA) — A former state legislator from western Iowa is launching a campaign for state auditor. Republican Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs aims to challenge Democrat Rob Sand’s bid for a second term as state auditor. Hanusa served in the Iowa House for ten years but did not seek reelection in 2020. Hanusa considered a run for the US House in 2022 against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne, but Hanusa’s home is not in the new 3rd District. She also ran for Iowa secretary of state in 2006.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

UnityPoint Health to Administer Home COVID Vaccines in Black Hawk County

(Waterloo, IA) — UnityPoint Health is working with Black Hawk County Public Health to administer COVID vaccinations at homes in the area. Officials say it’s part of an ongoing effort to provide vaccines to all residents who are eligible for a COVID shot. UnityPoint deployed a mobile vaccination vehicle last year that traveled to areas of need, homes, and businesses. A total of 625 vaccines were given at homes in Black Hawk County.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Precincts#Guthrie Co#Guthrie County Auditor#The Board Of Supervisors
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Regents Considering Permanent Optional Testing Policy

(Urbandale, IA) — The Iowa Board of Regents will soon consider whether to make standardized test scores optional for admission at all three state schools. The Board of Regents will discuss the policy at its meeting in Urbandale next Wednesday. Testing requirements were temporarily paused in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this would be a permanent optional testing policy. If it’s approved by the Board of Regents it will still need final approval from the Iowa Administrative Rules Committee.
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowans can expect another round of tax cuts, proposed new laws to incentivize unemployed Iowans to get a job, additional education reform measures including a parental bill of rights and proposals to address a shortage of teachers and child care workers. The Republican governor and legislative leaders spoke Tuesday at an annual pre-session legislative forum conducted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association. Legislative priorities will include individual income tax cuts, proposals to push unemployed Iowans back to work and a parental bill of rights that gives parents information on what is taught in schools and opportunities to review whether books in libraries are age appropriate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Spencer YMCA Agrees to ADA Settlement with US Attorney’s Office

(Spencer, IA) – The YMCA of Spencer agrees to settle a dispute related to alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The US Attorney’s Office says the Y violated the ADA by “failing to reasonably modify its policies, practices and procedures resulting in a the exclusion of a child diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.” Prosecutors say the YMCA has agreed to adopt a non-discrimination policy and put procedures in place to evaluate requests for modification s to ensure ADA compliance. The settlement also prohibits staff from performing restraints on minors on YMCA property. US Attorney Sean Berry commended the YMCA of Spencer for working with his office to resolve this matter.
SPENCER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Childcare To Get More Attention In Legislative Session

(Des Moines, IA) — Republican lawmakers say child care will get renewed attention in the upcoming legislative session. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, says House Republicans are exploring incentives to get private businesses to take the lead. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says House Democrats are proposing those state incentives be targeted to small businesses.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy