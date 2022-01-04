Guthrie County Supervisors approve Establishing Election Precinct Boundaries

(Guthrie Co.) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors on Monday adopted Ordinance 38: Establishing Election Precinct Boundaries for Guthrie County.

Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink said they have been in the process of reprecincting since November. A Temporary Redistricting Commission was formed to decide what they want the precinct boundaries to look like.

Fink said the Temporary Redistricting Commission met in November and they reduced the precincts from eight precincts to six precincts. They held their public hearing on November 30th and there were no complaints from the public, so they approved the plan and presented it to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and first reading for the proposed ordinance on December 14th; a second reading of the ordinance was done on December 28th; and on Monday the Supervisors waived the 3rd reading and approved the ordinance.

Dani Fink said she received a lot of feedback from people about what the precincts look like, and they don’t like it.

A map and full details on Ordinance 38 can be found on the Guthrie County website. (https://guthriecounty.gov/government/boards-commissions/board-of-supervisors/agendas-minutes/)

In other news, the Supervisors re-elected Mike Dickson as Chairman of the Board and J.D. Kuster as Vice Chairman. The Supervisors will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. from now until March 31st and then from April 1st through December 31st they will meet every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Dani Fink said they are meeting twice a week right now to get through budget time.