(hennemusic) Rush bassist Geddy Lee revealed plans via social media to publish his memoir in the fall of 2022, which earned him a top 21 story from September 2021. The rocker shared news of the origins of the project on Instagram, writing, "So, how did I kill time during the pandemic? Little did I know that as of March 2020 I'd be locked down for over a year and a half-the longest time I'd spent in Toronto since I was nineteen and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO