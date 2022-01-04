Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs have dumped more Tesla stock and loaded up on Palantir, Teladoc shares in the new year

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has cashed in on more Tesla stock so far in the new year.

The firm sold 39,262 shares on Monday, worth about $45 million, after the EV maker surged on record quarterly deliveries.

Wood also bought shares of Teladoc and Palantir and sold Twitter stock.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest exchange-traded funds have already bought and sold some notable stocks in the new year as they seek to bounce back from a rough 2021 .

The star stock-picker dumped more Tesla stock Monday as it soared after the electric-vehicle maker posted record fourth-quarter deliveries . The investment firm sold 39,262 shares, worth about $45 million at the start of Monday trading, from two of Ark's ETFs, according to her trading newsletter.

Wood's firm cashed in on millions of dollars worth of Tesla stock in 2021, as well. Even so, the EV maker remains the biggest bet in three of the firm's funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF.

Wood has previously predicted Tesla shares could hit $3,000 apiece by 2025. On Tuesday, the stock slumped 4.5% at 11:10 a.m. in New York to $1,145.75 per share. In 12 months, the stock has risen about 57%.

Also in the new year, Ark Invest ETFs have loaded up on shares of virtual health company Teladoc , which has tumbled 56% in 12 months. On January 3, the firm bought nearly 80,000 shares of the company, a newsletter showed. A representative from Ark Invest did not immediately reply to Insider's request for comment for the story.

Insider previously reported that Ark's bet on Teladoc, along with Zoom Video , hit the firm's 2021 performance the most. In a December blog post, Wood said tech stocks in Ark's portfolio, like Teladoc, are in " deep value territory ."

So far in 2022, Ark also bought up shares of Palantir , the analytics company founded by Peter Thiel and beloved by retail traders . In total, Ark purchased 442,456 shares, worth about $8.2 million, based on Monday's opening price.

In other notable new year trades, Ark purchased 345,771 shares of commission-free trading app Robinhood , which went public in 2021, and sold 359,577 shares of social media company Twitter .

Wood rose to fame in 2020 when her flagship fund delivered eye-popping returns of 150% and amassed more than $17 billion in assets under management. In the past 12 months, however, the fund has sunk about 27%.