Ranking of Kings is gearing up for its new episodes next year with a new trailer and poster hyping up the next major arc of the anime! The Fall 2021 anime schedule was one of the most competitive of the year overall, and that means some of the biggest new anime debuts of the year might have slipped by as fans try and catch up with everything else that dropped over the course of the year. But thankfully some of those series are continuing through to next year with a whole new wave of episodes for the Winter 2022 anime schedule.

