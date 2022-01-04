ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Family dog runs away after devastating Port Charlotte fire

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Charlotte County family may have survived a terrible house fire, but the blaze left them with little else.

A grandmother and grandson were at the home when the fire started. Luckily they survived, but six cats died.

Two dogs made it out of the fire alive, though one pup ran away during the chaos.

The dog, Coco, has been missing since. The family has left her bed outside the home along with a bowl full of food, hoping to lure her back home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2QWn_0dcVWPZE00

Three others who live at the home weren’t there when the fire broke out.

While fire officials haven’t announced an official cause of the fire, the family suspects it started in the garage. Flames spread to the roof, quickly destroying the home and a vehicle.

Red Cross is assisting the family, who was forced to split up and stay with different families while they start over from scratch.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Lifestyle
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Charlotte County, FL
Lifestyle
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Coco
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy