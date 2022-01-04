10 Hated Rock + Metal Albums That Are Better Than You Remember

From symphonic and blackgaze to the wider post-black metal sphere, these are the 10 albums that redefined black metal according to Ghost Bath's Dennis Mikula. Ghost Bath know a thing or two about redefining black metal. Since their formation in 2012, the band have indulged in obfuscation and stylistic variance that made pinning any one characteristic to them for any length of time largely redundant, becoming one of the most acclaimed names in post-black metal in the process. "Whenever I begin a brand-new project, I find that there's some sort of catalyst," explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Mikula.
Comments / 0