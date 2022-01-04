ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Hated Rock + Metal Albums That Are Better Than You Remember

By Tim Coffman
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a rock or metal album you think was maligned or overlooked upon release, but that is actually better than expected now that the dust has settled? What's the first one that comes to mind?. After all,...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

30 Best Rock + Metal Covers of 2021

Foo Fighters go disco? Members of Korn take on Pet Shop Boys and Justin Bieber? Everyone, and we do mean everyone, takes on Metallica? Yes, we're looking back on the year in cover songs, where bands are allowed to break beyond the parameters they've created with their respective careers and put their stamp on mostly well-known hits.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

“Heavy Metal For Those Who Hate Heavy Metal”

We move on…and start our look back at the music of 50 years ago…circa 1972…another great year in popular music…. Early in 1972 we got the first LP from the band known as Blue Oyster Cult. The band had been kicking around Long Island under various names for a number of years without breaking through. Managed by Sandy Pearlman, who also wrote many of the band’s lyrics, got the band signed by Columbia who might have been looking for them to be an American answewr for Black Sabbath. This initial effort showed they aspired to be more than that. As one critic put it…”this is heavy metal for those who don’t like heavy metal”. I’m not sure if that was a compliment or not but the band certainly aspired to more than just head-banging.
ROCK MUSIC
103GBF

35 Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

If you think 2021 was a big year for new music, just wait until you see what 2022 has in store. Some of rock and metal's biggest acts are set to return, keeping the momentum going after a red hot year for heavier music. So who's made the most of...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reinvented Themselves

Being a one-trick pony has always been a bit of an issue through the rock world. Although there’s nothing wrong with having one musical style and staying with it, some musicians are eventually going to want to start exploring and come up with something that nobody has heard before. And instead of just testing the waters, these bands jumped into a new sound head first and actually became stronger after it. Whereas most rock ’n’ roll might be a blast, playing with your sound every now and again is always a lot more fun.
ROCK MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 albums that redefined black metal

From symphonic and blackgaze to the wider post-black metal sphere, these are the 10 albums that redefined black metal according to Ghost Bath's Dennis Mikula. Ghost Bath know a thing or two about redefining black metal. Since their formation in 2012, the band have indulged in obfuscation and stylistic variance that made pinning any one characteristic to them for any length of time largely redundant, becoming one of the most acclaimed names in post-black metal in the process. "Whenever I begin a brand-new project, I find that there's some sort of catalyst," explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Mikula.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
techaeris.com

Ten Rock albums you’ve never heard of and should check out in 2022

I cannot say with certainty how many Rock albums are currently available worldwide. I can only speculate that the number is probably in the hundreds of millions. The number would be hard to calculate between mainstream Rock albums, indie Rock albums, and homebrew Rock albums. Estimated reading time: 11 minutes.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Dave Mustaine Doesn’t Use Music Theory to Compose Megadeth Music

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded a new YouTube video where he answers fan-submitted questions, including whether or not singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine uses music theory to compose the band's songs. You can watch the full video below. He said that Mustaine doesn't use theory at all. "You have to understand...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Shinedown Wants You to Decipher Secret Code Ahead of New Album

Shinedown has popped their Instagram account with a mysterious new video that gives us a peek into some of the imagery for their upcoming album, Shinedown 7. Frontman Brent Smith says that their new material will be "controversial" and "provocative," inspired by the pandemic and all that goes with it, but how this jibes with the video the band shared is unknown.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

What Bruce Dickinson Got Wrong at Early Spoken-Word Shows

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson looked back on his early spoken-word shows and joked that he’d robbed some fans of "the will to live." Since he started delivering one-man performances to tie in with his 2018 memoir What Does This Button Do?, he’s refined his performance to include more personal stories. In a recent interview with Loudwire ahead of a run of U.S. appearances, he compared the spoken-word approach to fronting the metal giants.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

25 Years Ago: Metallica Telegraph Tension on ‘King Nothing’

James Hetfield famously walked out of Metallica — temporarily — in July 2001, captured in Technicolor detail by filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky in their revealing documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster. But the frontman may have telegraphed that tension some years earlier. For "King Nothing," the...
ROCK MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Travis Barker Infuse Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ With Rock Drums

Travis Barker and Adele might seem like artists who make music quite the opposite of each other. But their respective genres aren't diametrically opposed. After all, when the blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly compatriot laid down a very rock-'n'-roll drum groove to the superstar singer's recent smash hit, "Easy on Me," it really didn't sound that far-fetched.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy