10 Hated Rock + Metal Albums That Are Better Than You Remember

We move on…and start our look back at the music of 50 years ago…circa 1972…another great year in popular music…. Early in 1972 we got the first LP from the band known as Blue Oyster Cult. The band had been kicking around Long Island under various names for a number of years without breaking through. Managed by Sandy Pearlman, who also wrote many of the band’s lyrics, got the band signed by Columbia who might have been looking for them to be an American answewr for Black Sabbath. This initial effort showed they aspired to be more than that. As one critic put it…”this is heavy metal for those who don’t like heavy metal”. I’m not sure if that was a compliment or not but the band certainly aspired to more than just head-banging.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO