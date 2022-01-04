Furman’s veteran trio leads way for Paladins

HOUGHTON — Ellie Mackay constructed a career-high 36 points to help Michigan Tech over Wisconsin-Parkside, 93-76, Thursday night in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference basketball game at SDC Gymnasium. Mackay’s total was just one point shy of the Huskies single-game point record (37) and she shot 14-for-21 from the field with six rebounds. The Huskies broke a three-game slide and moved to 9-4 overall, 4-1 in the GLIAC. Wisconsin Parkside fell to 5-8, 2-3. It was the best offensive outing of the season so far for the Huskies as the squad shot 50.7-percent (36-for-71), including 37.5-percent (9-for-24) from beyond the arc. Alex Rondorf marked a strong effort on both ends of the floor with 18 points (8-for-14), seven rebounds, and three assists. Sara Dax also pitched in 12 points (5-for-7) and five boards.
