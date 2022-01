The Spring Hill Planning Commission recently approved the removal of a 20-foot wide public access easement on the property at 1065 Crossings Circle where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under development. According to the Planning Commission meeting agenda packet, “The applicant is proposing to remove the cross-access easement as a measure to better layout the proposed structure on the lot and improve vehicular and pedestrian safety to the site.”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO