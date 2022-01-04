ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The World’s Largest Catsup Bottle is A Water Tower in Illinois

By Sam
 2 days ago
The battle of who was the best for ketchup was won by the Heinze Company, but there was once another that tried to be the top dog in the condiment war. The only difference between Catsup and Ketchup is the spelling, but the Heinz brand became more popular and is what...

97.9 KICK FM

Mini Gateway Arch in Illinois is A Must See Roadside Attraction

I had no idea that there was more than one arch. Now, let me say that the second one is a bit smaller, but still counts as a mini St. Louis Gateway Arch. We all know how grand the St. Louis Arch is and the beauty that comes with seeing it with your own eyes, but did you know there is another one? Located in Peoria, Illinois, the mini St. Louis Arch is used as a landmark for an auto parts store and has a car in the middle of the arch. RoadsideAmerica.com features unique roadside attractions and this is part of the website's must-see roadside attractions.
PEORIA, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Rootwad Park in Missouri is Hidden Gem in St. Louis

I am not sure if you would consider this park in St. Louis a park, but a hidden gem not many people know of. It sits abandoned at the edge of the Mississippi River and was started by a famous St. Louisin Bob Cassilly. A famous sculptor and entrepreneur who's been known for creating the City Museum and other parks throughout the city (Cementland). This abandoned park known as Rootwad Park sits right in the middle of industrial buildings (the Laclede Power Station and Cotton Belt Freight Depot) that once were open and productive in the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri named one of the Best States for Homeschooling

With the pandemic ongoing many people have turned to homeschool their children, and Missouri is one of the highest-ranked states in the country for their homeschooling laws. According to the website verywellfamily.com, the state of Missouri is one of the best states for homeschooling your children. Homeschooling is becoming a more popular option for parents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a number of factors like parents working from home. The website says that homeschooling is legal in all 50 states but not all states have great laws to help make homeschooling easier, the website says this about the state of Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Enjoy the Sunset in This Treehouse BnB in MO Wine Country

Several years ago, I got hooked on a TV show called "Tree house Masters." It features Pete Nelson and his crew, going around the country, building custom tree houses. I also have spent way too much time watching another show, "Tiny House Nation," involving families doing the ultimate in downsizing.
LIFESTYLE
97.9 KICK FM

O’Hare Airport in Illinois is named the Best in North America

If you are looking for the Best Airport in North America look no further than O'Hare International Airport in Chicago according to a big-time travel website. According to the website called globaltravelerusa.com O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL has been voted the top airport in all of North America. O'Hare finished ahead of Miami which came in second, followed by San Fransisco, Denver, and Atlanta rounding out the top 5. What is even more impressive for O'Hare is that this is the 18th year of the list and this is the 18th time O'Hare has won this distinction, on the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Rivers and Creeks Where It’s Maybe Possible to Find Gold

How about a little gold prospecting...in Missouri. Believe it or not, it is possible and you don't have to travel far to try. This began out of pure curiosity. Since I grew up here, I know Missouri has lots of rivers and rocks so my mind took that to the next level. Is there gold in those rivers? My research has discovered that's a big "yes".
ECONOMY
97.9 KICK FM

A Missouri City has the 2nd Most Job Opportunities in America

If you are looking for a new job, or just trying to see what opportunities are out there for work, then you need to be looking at one of Missouri's most important cities. Wallethub.com has come out with a list of 2022's Best Cities for Jobs and St. Louis, Missouri is very high on the list. The goal of the list is to give people looking for opportunities some different options on which cities are starting the new year with lots of openings, St. Louis overall ranks the 28th Best City for Jobs in 2022 in the main list BUT the main reason St. Louis is ranked that high on the list is that it ranks 2nd on the WalletHub list for job opportunities behind only Columbia, South Carolina, and right ahead of Orlando, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Also, the list says that St. Louis has the 13th best Job Market in the country, but it ranks really low (119th) on the list in Socio-economics, which is based on stats like income level, transportation costs, safety, family-friendliness, and more. To see the entire list for yourself click here!
POLITICS
97.9 KICK FM

Everything Left Behind in Old Abandoned Church in Illinois

Churchs can be beautiful no matter how big or small. However, there is just something about looking through an abandoned church and wondering what it used to look like. That's exactly what happened to a couple of explorers when they found an abandoned church in Northern Illinois. You can see from the video that the church pers are slated, that's because the floor of the church s starting to cave in. You can see that it's been abandoned for a few years. The walls are starting to come down, the ceiling is falling apart, but the strange thing is that there are Bibles and what likes like a Christmas just left behind. It seems that they had a Christmas Service and just left for good.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Quincy Makes List 3 Times of Great Places To Visit in Illinois

We all know how lucky we are to live in Quincy, but the AIA Illinois website just placed Quincy on their 200 Great Places in Illinois to Vivist three times. This is a list of architectural buildings throughout the state that are a must-see and Quincy is on that list a few times. It's no surprise, Quincy is rich in history with several architectural buildings and areas to visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
