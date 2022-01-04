ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Louis Gill announces he’s running for Kern County supervisor, District 3

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, former Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO, announced Tuesday he’s running for the Kern County supervisor seat that will be vacated by Mike Maggard.

In October, Gill announced his candidacy to represent California’s 23rd Congressional District and unseat Kevin McCarthy. He said he has instead chosen to make a bid for the supervisor seat.

“My 21 years of community service have all been dedicated to the families and communities of Bakersfield and Kern County,” Gill said in a news release. “My goal has always been to continue to serve this same community — my community — here at home. Therefore, I have made the decision to transition my campaign to the race for Kern County Supervisor, District 3.

Gill said, “If elected to serve on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, I will focus on alleviating homelessness, promoting public safety, protecting good-paying local jobs, maintaining a quality county workforce, and ensuring access to county services. I will apply common sense solutions to these issues and work to improve the quality of life for Kern County families.”

On Monday, Maggard announced he would not seek a fifth term.

#Homelessness#Common Sense#Weather#Kern County Supervisor
