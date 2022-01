ASHLAND – After years of operating in an office room off State Route 60, the Ashland County Park District has a central office location in one of its most-frequented parks. The park district began moving into the newly constructed visitor center at Freer Field in November, which offers public restrooms from dawn to dusk daily using automatic opening technology. The visitor center also has WiFi, heat and air conditioning as well as houses administration offices, a kitchenette with a refrigerator, an open-air pavilion and a reservable community room for up to 50 people.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO