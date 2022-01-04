ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai Motor America reports retail sales growth of 23% for FY2021

By Niloofer Shaikh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported sales declined 23% Y/Y to 51,340 units in December. Retail sales declined 11% Y/Y for the month. For Q4, the company's sales fell 15% Y/Y to 152,446 units and retail...

