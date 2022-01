The conceptual 'E.Cue' case has been designed by Chloe Leigh-Smith as a health-focused accessory for smartphone users to incorporate onto their device as a way to help manage their daily life. The case features a topographical construction that will spring into action when the user is experiencing emotional distress throughout the day to help them manage their feelings on their own. The case is subsequently great for those own the Autism spectrum or who deal with psychological or emotional issues to help them get through tough times during the day without having to rely only on those around them for help.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO