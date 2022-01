Back in August, German luxury motorhome maker Dembell revealed its flagship product, the Dembell Motorhome M, at the 2021 edition of the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Built on a three-axle Mercedes chassis, the ultra-luxurious land yacht is not only packed with top-shelf features and creature comforts but also gets an uber-luxe interior designed by the same Italian design team responsible for creating the beautiful interior designs of Azimut yachts. One of the highlights of the Dembell Motorhome M is its integrated tender garage, which is offered in three different sizes. While the smallest one is only big enough to fit a couple of bikes, the biggest garage option has enough space for a Ferrari California or a similarly-sized supercar. However, the mid-sized option is for those who want to carry their more practical smart car on the road trip. Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer who recently gave us a closer look at Volkner’s Mobil Performance S motorhome recently has now made a video on the Dembell Motorhome M optioned with the mid-size garage.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO