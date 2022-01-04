Scott Police asking for help to ID van used in break-in

Scott Police are asking for help to identify a van used in a Christmas Eve break-in.

The incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of the I-10 South Frontage Road.

Four people broke the glass front door of the business to get in, then stole several items and left before police were notified by the alarm company, SPD says.

The vehicle was last seen headed east on Interstate 10. It could possibly be a Ford Econoline white box van. It had two red circle logos on the driver's side and the same logo on the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle.

If you can help identify the vehicle or the driver and occupants, please contact Scott Police Department Investigators at (337) 889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

All callers can remain anonymous.