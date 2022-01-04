ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Scott Police asking for help to ID van used in break-in

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHqad_0dcVTsrY00

Scott Police are asking for help to identify a van used in a Christmas Eve break-in.

The incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of the I-10 South Frontage Road.

Four people broke the glass front door of the business to get in, then stole several items and left before police were notified by the alarm company, SPD says.

The vehicle was last seen headed east on Interstate 10. It could possibly be a Ford Econoline white box van. It had two red circle logos on the driver's side and the same logo on the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle.

If you can help identify the vehicle or the driver and occupants, please contact Scott Police Department Investigators at (337) 889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

17-year-old killed in Eunice

A juvenile was shot in Eunice Friday night. Witnesses say shots were fired at two minors by a masked suspect with a dark hoody. The incident happened in a parking lot of a convenience store on the 600 block of E Laurel Avenue on US-190 around 10 PM.
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
KATC News

Deputies continue investigation into fatal Opelousas fire

The State Fire Marshal's office is advising families to stay safe following this week's fatal fire in Opelousas in which two children died. Deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Opelousas. That fire happened just before 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 , in the 1900 block of Jake Drive.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

Berwick Police investigating early morning shots fired call

Berwick Police say they are investigating after a report of shots fired on Thursday morning. Police say that on Thursday at around 3:36 am, Berwick Police received numerous calls from residents in the area of Second, Third, and Fourth streets concerning multiple gunshots. Responding officers say they arrived on scene to investigate and made contact with several residents who stated they were awakened by the gunshots, however did not see anyone leave the area.
BERWICK, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy