As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow. HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO