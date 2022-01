The Omicron variant has driven a recent spike in cases of COVID-19, with case numbers in the U.S. rising to their highest level since January. As the new variant surpasses Delta for the majority of cases, holiday gatherings, travel plans and schools are placed once more in a precarious position. Professor of Surgery and Health Policy at John Hopkins and Fox News Medical Contributor, Dr. Marty Makary joins to discuss how the Omicron variant is impacting Americans during the holiday season.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO