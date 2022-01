The deafening roar of the water is all around me. I can feel the force of the waterfall hitting me in the chest and legs. I focus in, grip the rope in my hand and peer down through the flow trying to spot my landing zone in the rain room below. I take a breath and release my grip, allowing the rope to slip in a rapid and controlled manner through my hand and the descender attached to my harness. Simultaneously, I spring outward away from the wall and drop through the main flow of the waterfall. I duck as I pass into the full force of the water; it is ice cold and absolutely thunderingly loud. A mere second or two later I am through the flow standing in the rain room behind the curtain of the waterfall. I look back up to where I just came from and let out a “Whoop!” Forty more feet to go and I will land safely at the bottom of one of the most epic waterfalls I have ever rappelled.

