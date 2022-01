The first week of 2022 is finally over. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is probably glad. Despite a strong start to the year after reporting impressive fourth-quarter delivery statistics, the electric vehicle innovator has seen shares begin to fall 3% over the last 5 days. Investors have plenty of questions as the year ramps up. Thankfully, today brought some news that points toward a better future for Tesla stock as the company gears up for an exciting new development.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO