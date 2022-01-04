Brian Miller Reviews “The Matrix Resurrections”

The Matrix trilogy is widely regarded as one of the most influential sci-fi/action franchises in cinematic history. Since the debut of "The Matrix" in 1999, it has revolutionized film production and the scope of what could be done in film with its seamless action sequences, impressive CGI, memorable dialogue and genre-blending of sci-fi and neo-noir aesthetics. When it was announced that they would be rebooting the series with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, it quickly became one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the year. Despite advances in film production, visual effects and increased funds that were available this time around, director Lana Wachowski failed to do her original work justice, with "The Matrix: Resurrections" serving as an underwhelming fourth installment to the franchise.

