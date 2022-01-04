ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This day in history, Jan. 4

By rclark
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

South Dakota Senator George S. McGovern (D) filed in the nation’s first presidential primary today and refused to concede the runoff to Maine’s Edmund S. Muskie, saying New Hampshire voters “do not give anything away automatically — in...

mprnews.org

Sharon McMahon on Jan. 6: 'We will remember this day for the rest of American history'

Sharon McMahon is known by some as “America’s government teacher.” She used to be a high school civics teacher in Duluth, Minn., but after the 2020 election, she went viral as a go-to source on government, current events and history. Her Instagram handle is @SharonSaysSo, and she has over 700,000 followers who call themselves “Gover-nerds.”
DULUTH, MN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in the US

Massive volcanic eruptions are among the best-known moments in history. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, it destroyed the city of Pompeii and people for miles around it. More recent eruptions are widely known parts of recent history. Millions of Americans can remember television coverage of the explosion of Mount Saint Helens in 1980. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Two U.S. Senators Killed Amendment That Would Have Stopped Boston Marathon Bomber from Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Money

Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
GEORGIA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful

Hawley became a central figure in the violence in the minds of many after his vote objecting to Pennsylvania's presidential count and an infamous photo circulated showing him raising a fist into the air toward Trump supporters outside the Capitol. The post Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
maggrand.com

Kamala Harris mocked on social media for tweeting ‘America is moving again’ with hundreds stranded on Virginia’s I-95

Vice President Kamala Harris got roasted on Twitter Tuesday after claiming that the United States is making progress thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure spending, as hundreds of motorists remained stranded on Virginia’s I-95 due to a winter storm. “Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, America is moving again,”...
VIRGINIA STATE
KOLD-TV

Omicron now sweeping through Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The omicron variant is sweeping through Arizona. According to daily numbers released by ASU BioDesign, 92% of the cases in the state are now omicron, sweeping out the delta variant. “If you look at the entire course of the pandemic, we have nothing to...
ARIZONA STATE
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Miami

Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the housing market continues to boom, thousands of people in South Florida are facing eviction. Realtors say some landlords are making unethical and, at times, unlawful decisions. “People who have lived in their homes 15 years, 20 years, now they’re being told you have 30 days to move,” says Rosa Decarlo, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Partners SW. Every day people are being evicted so homeowners can sell while the market is hot. A 30-day notice to move out of your home is legal but some landlords are pushing renters out of the door much faster. Raymond...
MIAMI, FL

