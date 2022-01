On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. The film follows a woman named Anna, played by Kristen Bell, that is convinced she's witnessed a murder but no one believes her. In the opening scene, it shows Anna at some type of AA meeting, admitting she drinks and takes pills. She then blurts out that she witnessed a murder. It quickly becomes clear that this movie will be a dark comedy similar to other psychological thrillers like Gone Girl. There is a mixture of thrilling content and comedy, highlighting the weird position that Anna finds herself in.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO