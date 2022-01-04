ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines January Xbox Game Pass Offerings

By Kevin Dunsmore on January 4, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox today announced the titles joining Xbox Game Pass in January 2022, and it includes BioWare’s massive space opera. It’s a new year with a new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Like clockwork, a trove of new titles...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022: Every new game coming to the service

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best subscription services in gaming. This is due to Microsoft's consistent updates to the service with brand new games. Every single 1st party title arrives on day one, alongside tonnes of 3rd party additions. If you're looking for a subscription service filled with tonnes of new games every month, Xbox Game pass is possibly the best out there. Here's what you should know about Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022: New Games Available to Download TODAY

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can try some brand new games today. Being an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber means you have access to the Games with Gold titles included with an Xbox Live subscription. And today (January 1) some new Games with Gold downloads have become available.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

All Games Coming to Game Pass on Xbox & PC – January 2022

Here is every title coming to Game Pass for Xbox and PC in January 2022 as well as the games leaving the service too. It’s a new year but Xbox Game Pass is still just as good value as ever! There are hundreds of games in the library already and it keeps getting bigger every month.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox Game Pass Adds Spelunky 2 and More in January 2022

Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass adds Spelunky 2 and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers this month, on PC and consoles. While Xbox Game Pass adds Spelunky 2 and the other new titles, some are already available today. Previous additions include titles like Among Us, the Record of Lodoss War metroidvania game, and more – read about that here in our previous report.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Xbox Game Pass#Mass Effect#Bioware#Cloud#Kingdom Hearts Iii#Warband Lrb
hardcoregamer.com

Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Consoles

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that their first big title of 2022, Rainbow Six: Extraction, would be available as a day one launch title for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on consoles and PC later this month. However, that’s not the only piece of Xbox-related news that the French publisher had for...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds Six New Games for January

With the success and popularity of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, many have wondered why Sony hasn’t tried to do something similar. Well, they sort of have. The company launched the PS Plus Collection alongside the PS5, and their PS Now Service has been in operation for several years now. The key difference is PS Now is primarily a game streaming service with a smaller library than that of Xbox Game Pass. Many players may not yet be interested in a streaming-only service, but it’s library is at least growing each month. This month, a total of six new games will become available to subscribers:
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

New Xbox Game Pass Titles Available Now – January 2022

Xbox is back with another list of great games coming to Game Pass. So, if you’ve recently got yourself a new Xbox, or you’re wanting a few more games to play, look no further. And, as part of your Game Pass subscription, you can download all these games...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hardcoregamer.com

HyperX Announces 300 Hour Gaming Headset

HyperX is raising the bar on the term “long play” with its latest headset unveiled at CES 2022. The Cloud Alpha Wireless will continue the Cloud line of headsets with a 300 hour battery life, which is undoubtedly the longest battery life of any headset on the market. The Cloud Alpha Wireless headset will include DTS Headphone:X along with improved and custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that are slimmer and lighter, but maintain the sound and performance of the original headset. The new Cloud Alpha Wireless will also offer soft, pliable leatherette ear cups, custom plush memory foam and a durable aluminum frame. A detachable noise-cancelling microphone is also included with on-board audio controls on the headset, itself.
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Why Annapurna Interactive is the Publisher to Watch in 2022

Welcome to 2022. And welcome on top, as I’m sure you’re all too familiar with, to this brief period in the year — in all years — where not much happens. New releases are scant, people are still attempting to keep to New Year resolutions and those willing enough to transcribe their thoughts into written form are, foolishly or otherwise, looking to predict the future. Or to put it in politer terms: suggesting what might be worthy of some modicum of one’s attention and focus over the next twelve months. Naturally you’ll have your own anticipated games, in much the same way we do, from a slew of sources. Or announcements you hope will materialize in some form — wishful thinking or not. And while individual games and their respective developers/studios should as always receive a bulk of the discussion, once in a while it’s the publishers who are deserving of a mention or two. Spot-lighting where they’ve come from and where they look to be heading as a new year rolls on in.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Hidden Palace Drops Unreleased Prototypes for the New Year

Hidden Palace is known for sharing details on prototype builds of games and recently released a treasure trove of content. This time around there are nearly 180 prototype builds preserved and in the process of being documented. Most interestingly is that thirty of the prototypes uncovered are for unreleased titles....
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Gran Turismo 7 Releases Three New Screenshots

Polyphony Digital continues to slowly drip out content for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The latest content comes in the form of three new screenshots from a legendary track that dates back to the original game in the series. High Speed Ring saw quite the overhaul in Gran Turismo 6 as compared to how it looked the years before. These latest screenshots show some iconic spots on the track while showcasing the lighting and details of the environment. Gran Turismo 7 will launch on March 4 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Final Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying 2 Know Episode Set for Mid-January

Techland today dropped the date for the final Dying 2 Know episode before the launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Dying 2 Know kicked off May 27, 2021 with the promise of showcasing new gameplay and dropping new info about the game. Hosted by Jonah Scott, the voice of protagonist Aiden Caldwell, and Leah, viewers got to learn more about the game’s story, systems, mechanics, and characters throughout the year. Now, on January 13, the final Dying 2 Know drops as we quickly barrel towards the game’s full launch.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

January Build Your Own Platinum Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical with the goal of providing a few different tiers with a wide variety of game options. Buyers can enjoy three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99, or seven games for $19.99 with a variety of genres offered up. The games available to choose from include Everhood, Immortal Realms, The Falconeer and its Hunter content, Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Before Your Eyes, Iratus, Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, Creepy Tale 2, Those Who Remain, BlackSad, Syrian Warfare, Untrailed, Act of Aggression, Wargame, Lethal League Blaze, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Infectonator Apocalypse 3, and Mini Motor Racing X.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Bullet-Hell Shooter ‘Shinorubi’ Hits Early Access on January 20

Fans of SHMUPs and especially bullet-hell shooting games will soon have something new to try in the form of “Shinorubi” by developer Last Boss 88. The game will be entering early access on January 20, and it seems that many of it’s distinct features will be playable from the outset. One of Shinorubi’s main twists is that it starts players at full power rather than challenging to build it up as the stage wears on. So, things can potentially get really hairy really early. How things play out depends largely on both the player’s own skill and the mode they’re playing.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Should Xbox Game Pass Be the Model for the Future?

It’s been about five years since Microsoft launched their Game Pass service for Xbox. The goal was seemingly to become a Netflix-like service for gaming, and thanks to Microsoft’s dedication to it, that’s more or less what Game Pass has become. What began as a selection of Xbox 360 titles and a handful of relatively new releases (like Gears of War 4) has ballooned into a gargantuan library filled with games ranging from ten years old to the hottest new releases, and it’s still only fifteen dollars a month.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Pagan: Control DLC Comes to Far Cry 6 on January 11

The piece of DLC for Far Cry 6 will be hitting the game, and it’ll be putting players in control of another one of the series’ larger-than-life villains. As one might guess, in the Pagan: Control DLC, players will have the chance to see the world through the eyes of Far Cry 4’s big bad: the tyrannical Pagan Min. Over the course of this entry, players will explore the man’s mind and learn more about both his past and exactly how he thinks.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Sega Teams-Up With Jakks Pacific for Sonic Prime

As the release of the Sonic Prime Netflix series speeds ever closer, Sega has announced a partnership with Jakks Pacific for a variety of merchandise associated with the show. As part of this partnership, Jakks Pacific will produce collectibles, figures, playsets, vehicles and plush toys among other products. Additionally, Jakks Pacific stated that Disguise, Inc. will be producing costumes and accessories for the series. It’ll be a little while before fans see these products though, as they’re not due to release until sometime in 2023.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy