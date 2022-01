On the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol it is critical to remember the condemnation from the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on January 12, 2021: “The violent riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process. We mourn the deaths of the two Capitol Policemen and others connected to these unprecedented events. … As Service Members, we must embody the values and ideals of the Nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath, it is against the law.”

