Razer Unveils New Blade Laptops Featuring DDR5 RAM

By Cory Wells on January 4, 2022
Cover picture for the articleRazer has announced its latest Blade laptops at CES 2022 that will include DDR5 RAM and the fastest laptops in the world armed with the latest technology. The Blade 14, 15 and 17 are all divided by screen size, and each one has variable performance options. Purchasers can now select up...

The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
hypebeast.com

Razer Packs Intel's 12th-Gen Processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Into Its New Blade Lineup

Razer has unveiled its updated Blade gaming laptop lineup over at CES 2022. Mostly retaining their predecessors’ design, the Blades receive small updates to their form factor, with slightly larger keys and a thinner hinge that creates better ventilation for the machine. As you’d expect, the bulk of the changes come in the internals: all three laptops can now carry DDR5 RAM for the first time ever, and you’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA‘s RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti GPU, marking a significant jump from previous iterations. The latter alone is capable of running games at 1440p at 100 frames per second, according to Razer, and the former boasts even higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX card.
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
pocketnow.com

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, Chromebooks and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have currently spotted the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop getting some love. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and it can be yours for $2,400 after seeing a $200 discount. You also get a large 15.3-inch Full HD display capable of delivering up to 360Hz refresh rates for your intense gaming sessions. Your experience will be better when you listen to the Blade 15’s speakers that feature THX Spatial Audio, and you also get up to 7 hours of battery life.
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. In addition to this, every Razer Blade has CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Overall, the revised design, thinner profile, and enhanced ventilation, make these laptops a stunning choice for your gaming needs.
pocketnow.com

Razer and Fossil unveil Gen 6 special edition smartwatch for gamers

A day after it launched three new Blade gaming laptops, Razer has introduced a new special edition smartwatch for gamers. Dubbed Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch, the smartwatch aims to bring innovative smartwatch features to gamers. Thanks to the collab between the two brands, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will ship with three exclusive Razer watch faces including analog, Text, and Chroma, as well as two stylish interchangeable straps.
xda-developers

Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

It’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15 and 17). There are also new GPU options from NVIDIA plus some other improvements, but the overall design and features are mostly unchanged.
hardcoregamer.com

Samsung Unveils New Gaming Hub for Televisions

Samsung has unveiled new integration for game streaming platforms directly on its new line of televisions. At CES 2022, owners of new select Samsung televisions can expect NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik and more to be easily accessible via the Samsung Gaming Hub. A new partnership was struck between Samsung and leading game streaming services as the Gaming Hub was created to support the gaming ecosystem and help build on the company’s legacy of delivering hardware and software for gaming experiences. Games will run on the Tyzen-powered hardware with a deep library being offered from all these services. The Samsung Gaming Hub also allows easier access to YouTube Gaming, easy controller pairing, and console-like gaming experience. This will launch later this year on select 2022 Samsung televisions.
Dealerscope

Samsung Unveils New RF-Harvesting Eco Remote and Feature-Packed TVs

When it comes to sustainable product packaging, Samsung’s eco-packaging boxes, which can be converted into a variety of slick small-scale furniture items, remain among the most innovative in the CE space. The updated 2022 Samsung Eco Remote announced today for CES 2022 is no exception: Made of recycled materials, the TV controller eschews a lithium-ion battery in favor of RF harvesting, which literally extracts energy from WiFi router radio waves. As with last year’s model, it also uses solar power. The new remote relieves users of the hassle of buying new batteries (and finding ways to recycle old ones). While the original Eco Remote came only in black, like seemingly every other TV remote on the market, the 2022 Eco Remote is also available in white. If users ever lose their remote, they can use the new voice control feature that 2022 Samsung TVs have in their programming.
GeekyGadgets

Razer Project Sophia modular gaming desk concept unveiled at CES 2022

Razer has created a modular gaming desk concept codenamed Project Sophia providing a glimpse at what we could expect in the near future in the way of hot swappable modules combining to create the ultimate gaming station. The modular desk consists of 13 separate modules providing an unlimited level of customization offering easy ways to monitor your system, control sounds, attach storage, network settings and more. Modules include a 15 what wireless charger, Thunder 4 hub, media controls and more.
xda-developers

New Lenovo Legion Laptops have next-gen Intel & AMD chips and DDR5 memory

Lenovo’s Legion lineup is kicking things off in 2022 with the launch of the new Legion 5 and 5 Pro series of gaming laptops. The company made these products official as a part of its CES 2022 announcements. We’re getting four new Legion gaming laptops from Lenovo, each powered by the next-gen Intel and AMD Ryzen chips out of the box along with Nvidia’s new 30-series GPUs. Notably, the new gaming laptops also have DDR5 memory, making them one of the first sets of laptops on the market to have them.
Tom's Hardware

AMD Unveils 6nm Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ Chips With Zen 3+, RDNA2 and DDR5

AMD announced its Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” mobile processors at CES 2022 as it prepares to fend off Intel’s Alder Lake looming mobile processors and Apple’s exceedingly competitive M1-based systems. AMD has plenty of new additives to fuel the new chips, with headline features including the new Zen 3+ CPU architecture and RDNA 2 integrated graphics fabbed on TSMC’s 6nm node. The new Rembrandt chips also reach speeds up to 5.0 GHz.
