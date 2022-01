SEGA and the Sonic Team finally unveiled the next mainline game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Sonic Frontiers, at The Game Awards last month. Judging from the teaser trailer which was shown at the event, the game will be an ambitious open world 3D Sonic game. Speaking to investors, SEGA says that Sonic Frontiers was originally meant to be released in 2021, however they decided to push it back to make sure that it fully lives up to gamers expectations, unlike other more recent 3D Sonic games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO