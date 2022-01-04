Industry Reacts to Meat Supply Chain Action Report

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.

