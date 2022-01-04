ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa buildings, over 100 years old, might be razed

By Paul Guzzo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Whbwe_0dcVQIhn00
Two people stroll under two signs that advertise “The Tampa Morning Tribune” at the newspaper's former home at 514 N. Tampa St. [ Times (2020) ]

TAMPA — The Tampa Tribune’s final home, on Parker Street, was razed and replaced a few years ago with apartments after the newspaper was purchased by the Tampa Bay Times in 2016.

Now, one of its early homes — which is also linked to Clara Barton — plus another century-old building with a connection to the newspaper might have similar fates.

Kolter Group purchased 514 N. Tampa St. and the neighboring 520 N. Tampa St. last month.

The Times was unable to reach Kolter Group by email or phone. But, according to a Tampa Bay Business Journal article that Kolter Group posted to their website, they plan on demolishing the structures and erecting up to 200 condos.

Current tenants, such as First Watch, will remain open most of this year. Construction would begin in 2023.

Dennis Fernandez, the city of Tampa’s architectural review and historic preservation manager, said “neither the city nor my division has received a demo request as of yet” for those buildings.

Neither is designated as a local historic landmark. But, under city statute, permission to demolish any building that is 50 years or older needs an OK from the Historic Preservation Commission.

Once demolition is requested, the commission will schedule a public hearing. Residents can then request the buildings are designated local landmarks. That could protect them from being razed.

The commission can recommend that City Council rules on the request if they believe the buildings fit local designation criteria.

Still, historic preservationist Del Acosta recently told the Times that he can’t recall the city ever forcing historic designation upon a property owner.

Typically, a property owner requests the historic landmark status.

Part of the history of 514 N. Tampa St. is painted on the side of the brick building.

“Tampa Morning Tribune,” reads what historians refer to as a ghost sign, defined as fading, hand-painted advertisements on a building which promote a business or organization that is no longer there.

The Tampa Bay History Center’s Rodney Kite-Powell said that building was originally Hotel Arno and erected in 1895, the same year the Tampa Tribune was established.

It “is among the oldest still standing in downtown Tampa,” he said. “There are a handful of others, but not many, and few have any protection from demolition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8p33_0dcVQIhn00

Clara Barton was among those who stayed at the Hotel Arno, according to Times archives, doing so for at least one night during the time when her Red Cross used Tampa as a base for efforts in Cuba during the Spanish American War.

The Tampa Tribune purchased Hotel Arno in 1905 and converted it into their headquarters, Kite-Powell said.

The Tribune remained there through 1924, according to city directories, and then relocated a block away to 602 N. Tampa St.

Prior to that move, the Tribune bosses considered making 520 N. Tampa St. their new headquarters.

That four-story structure was erected in 1912 by the Tribune for another business and was designed by Bonfoey and Elliott, the architectural firm behind Old City Hall and the Centro Asturiano building.

“Two bright young men of prepossessing appearance, aristocratic air, running over and bubbling out at the sides with enthusiasm, influence, affluence and energy, persuaded The Tribune management to build for them a new building to be occupied by their” Tarr Furniture business, the Tribune reported in 1912.

“The building will be the principal structure on Tampa St., both in size and appearance,” the Tribune reported. “It is of artistic design, of Roman bond brick, trimmed in Georgia marble and terra cotta.”

Newspapers throughout Florida and beyond hailed it as an architectural achievement.

“One of Tampa’s biggest assets,” the Pensacola Journal wrote.

“Another illustration that Tampa and Florida are prospering,” Macon Telegraph reported.

“The most modern in Florida,” the Nashville Democrat said.

It was so popular that the Tribune had second thoughts about leasing it to the furniture store.

“Shortly after signing the lease, they regretted it and wanted to keep it for their benefit to move the paper operations into,” said Chip Weiner, whose book Burgert Brothers: Another Look contrasts old and modern Tampa through photographs.

Neither Tampa Street building is in that book, but will be featured in the follow up, he said.

The Tribune honored the lease but announced that they would move into the building when Tarr’s contract was up.

They never did.

“It later was the site of a short-lived bingo parlor,” Weiner said. “Then Haverty’s furniture.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa hires Lakeland economic development guru as Carole Post departs

TAMPA — Tampa will soon have a new person at the helm of its economic development portfolio. Nicole B. Travis, a deputy city manager in Lakeland who also served as the that city’s director of economic development, will begin her new job on Jan. 24 as Carole Post, the current administrator of development and economic opportunity, prepares to return to the University of South Florida.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Much of Tampa covered in black smoke from minor scrap metal yard fire

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Fire is on scene at a scrap metal yard where a fire is causing a plume of black smoke miles across Tampa Saturday. The fire began Saturday afternoon at Fedca Scrap Recycling, 5501 East Hanna Ave in Tampa, where scrap metal is going up in flames. There are no reported injuries, according to Eric Seidel, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Fire.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Georgia State
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Child tax credits expire today: Here’s how Tampa Bay families prepare for what’s next

When Steve Cutter’s landlord unexpectedly sold the house he was renting, his family had to spend $2,300 a month on a New Port Richey motel room to avoid sleeping in their car. The monthly $300 he and his wife received from the IRS for their 6-year-old was, he said, the difference between “eating ramen every night of the month or getting actual food.”
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Omicron out of control as 57,000 Floridians a day get COVID

The omicron variant is spreading like wildfire across Florida as it infects a record number of people. The state averaged nearly 57,000 COVID-19 infections a day from Dec. 31 to Thursday, according to the weekly report released Friday. That is the highest weekly infection rate thus far during the 22-month pandemic. It is also more than 150 percent higher than the peak of the delta wave that swept through the state last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Shelters for migrant kids concerned over new DeSantis rule

Florida shelters that house migrant children on behalf of the federal government say they’re increasingly worried that a feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and President Joe Biden over his immigration policies will force them to relocate hundreds of children outside the state. That’s because in mid-December, DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clara Barton
Tampa Bay Times

6 newly revamped Tampa Bay restaurants you’ll want to check out

For many Tampa Bay restaurateurs, the past 18 months provided an opportunity for reflection and renewal. Sometimes that meant rethinking business plans and the restaurant’s internal structure. Other times, it meant taking the opportunity to remodel the eatery’s physical attributes. Several local spots emerged completely renovated, even changing menus and entire restaurant concepts.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa startup connecting businesses to the blockchain raises $5.75 million

Tampa startup Blockspaces secured $5.75 million in a seed round of investments, the company announced this week. Blockspaces is a company that helps businesses transition to use blockchain networks, a decentralized ledger known for cryptocurrency. The funding was led by San Francisco-based Leadout Capital. Other venture capital firms that participated included QED’s Seed Fund, Bolt, GTMfund, Tampa-based Druid Ventures and founder of mobile social gaming company Zynga, Mark Pincus.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tampa#Old City#The Tampa Tribune#The Tampa Bay Times#Kolter Group#N Tampa St#First Watch#City Council
Tampa Bay Times

December letter of the month spotlights the goodness of people | Letters

Editor’s note: The December letter of the month references a story headlined “They Become Our Family,” about Afghan refugees resettling in Fergus Falls, Minn. Interesting that Afghan refugees are being accepted into a deeply Republican county in the Midwest. Something most of us recognize is that behind all the national demagoguery by their party, most Republicans are good people. And more importantly, when you get to know immigrants as individual people, most of them are just people looking for a safe haven to spend their lives. More subtly, as a lot of data suggests, given the chance, most immigrants who have the tenacity to make it to the United States will be contributors to our society, not the perpetual drains the xenophobes want you to fear.
JAPAN
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa music tech firm Symphonic Distribution raises $37 million investment

A business that’s spent more than 15 years growing in and around Tampa’s music scene has raked in $37 million in its latest round of fundraising. Symphonic Distribution, a music distribution and streaming-focused tech firm based in downtown Tampa, closed its Series B round in late 2021, with Philadelphia’s NewSpring Capital leading the way. Tampa’s Ballast Point Ventures, which led the company’s $4 million Series A fundraising in 2017, also participated.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

After a Florida father shoots his wife, a family fractures

After raising three kids while her Marine husband was shipped around the world, Pam Kruspe was ready to enjoy retirement in Lake Worth. But at age 59, she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. Her husband, Steve, tried to care for her. After a year, he put her in an assisted living facility. When Pam was lucid, Steve said, she begged him to kill her. So he did.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis expects to be ‘cancer-free’ in 2022, governor says

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has breast cancer, is not “out of the woods” yet, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday, but he offered a hopeful prediction for this year. “Our view is that 2022 will be the year where we can say that she is cancer-free, and that’ll be something that’ll be really important,” he said to applause at a news conference in Lake Butler, about 30 miles north of Gainesville.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy